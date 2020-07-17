My “Black Lives Matter” yard sign was recently vandalized. What saddens me more than the trespassing and the violation of my First Amendment right is the lack of understanding of the phrase. I have never heard anyone I know hold this sign and say, “All lives don’t matter,” nor do I support every position of the BLM Global Network.
But what is true is that as a group, Blacks in America are not treated equally, and this can be proven statistically in areas such as educational opportunities, health care access, criminal justice, and employment. The data demonstrates that Black lives don’t matter as much as the lives of the rest of the population.
When women began the movement to be treated equally and demanded “Equal Rights for Women,” I don’t remember anyone responding with, “What about equal rights for men?” Men had the power, the privilege, the advantages.
The phrase “Black Lives Matter” means that Black Americans’ lives should be valued as much as everybody else’s. It’s that simple, but the way forward is difficult, involving personal reflection, changes in heart and behavior, as well as a corporate commitment to reforming unfair policies and laws. Let’s all embrace the broad goal and focus on the changes that need to happen to make a reality of the American ideal “that all men are created equal.”
Scott Christian
Marshall
