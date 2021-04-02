You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Lessons learned from series on Black history

I am writing to you in response to an article in your newspaper titled “'The other Wesley' rose from slavery and inspired a legacy of teachers." I commend you for recognizing the importance of Black history and how it has impacted the lives of Charles Lewis and the students he teaches.

I think it is important to note the inequalities that Wesley Washington experienced throughout his life as a slave and as a soldier because those inequalities are still impacting the lives of African Americans today. Highlighting these things may help some people realize that these inequalities are still as prevalent today as they were in history and that a change needs to be made.

The section of this article that got my attention most was when Charles Lewis had the discussion with a colleague about unequal opportunities for black and brown rural students to have a black teacher. Having a teacher who represents the same ethnic background as you could help the students connect with someone who has experienced the same things. This could build a foundation of trust that not all students may have with their teachers.

This was a great article that highlighted many important things about Black history and the impact that it has had on Charles Lewis and his community. 

Anna Reed

Bealeton

