I want to go on record endorsing Laura Galante for the House of Delegates. She is a dedicated public servant who will be a strong voice for families and the local economy. Her experience ingovernment, the private sector, community service and rural economics are just the fit for District 18. As a cyber security and technology expert at high levels of government, including the Defense Department, she protected us against cyber-attacks by foreign powers and terrorists, and later established and managed her own security consulting firm.
Laura serves on the board of the Virginia and National 4-H Congresses, and she established and leads a 4-H club in her hometown of Marshall. She lives on her own farm, where she, her husband and son raise sheep and poultry.
I feel qualified to comment on her qualifications, as a retired U.S. Army colonel who served in combat units, on the staff of the chairman of the joint chiefs, and the National Security Council, and later as a Fortune 500 company executive. I know Laura’s service in the cyber arena taught her to plan and execute complex projects incoordination with other people and agencies. Running her own company, she appreciates the challenges of small business. Her community service and participation in local farming enhance her understanding of and compassion for the needs of a rural community and economy. She not only lives, works and farms in our community but is raising a family here.
Laura will champion access to high-speed internet across the rural environment so students can do homework,there can be improvements to patient care, and small businesses can run more efficiently.Richmond has no comprehensive plan to improve rural internet access, not even a mapping of who has or needs what services. Laura will change that.
Expanding technology services will help create new jobs, and expand technological and trades training for our youth to take advantage of modern employment opportunities, stopping our talent drain to the cities. Laura knows that improving education and training also requires better pay for our teachers, and will work for that.
As a retiree, I especially appreciate her commitment to require insurance and health companies to be transparent so we can make informed health decisions, and to expand access to affordable, quality health care. She will overcome our divisive political environment to accomplish these goals in a bipartisan manner.
Laura Galante has what it takes to achieve positive results for citizens of the 18th.She will tackle the challenges of growing our rural economy without ruining our rural environment and values and deserves the opportunity to show what she can do for us.
Harry G. Simmeth Jr.
Warrenton
