This November, voters in the 18th House of Delegates district have a real choice about the future of Fauquier, Warren, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties. Like many rural areas of Virginia, the 18th District has real issues to solve and real opportunities to seize. I’ve run my campaign the same way I would represent the district—by listening first, engaging people of all political persuasions and finding consensus on the daily issues that matter to us. This stands in stark contrast to our current delegate, Mr. [Michael] Webert. He has failed to lead on critical local issues affecting our district and commonwealth and opted instead to divide us along national political lines.
Michael Webert’s record speaks for itself: repeated votes against health care funding for children and veterans; siding with developers and corporate polluters over conservation groups; votes to divert funding from our public schools, and refusing to invest money in broadband initiatives to help our families, schools and businesses get high-speed internet. Webert’s major financial backers are special interest groups like land developers, health insurance companies and energy companies, not individuals.
My priorities are growing our local rural economy, strengthening our community and environment, and expanding real internet access. We need to ensure local farmers can compete through access to better markets, pay workers at the prevailing wage, and expand technical education so our next generation is ready for the jobs of the future. I’ll work to expand access to affordable healthcare, improve funding for our local schools, make sure our veterans receive the care they have earned and push for telehealth improvements for underserved areas. I’ll work alongside farmers and conservationists to preserve our environment for future generations and maintain our rural way of life.
Finally, we need real internet access across the 18th District and throughout the commonwealth. That means expanding rural broadband by prioritizing fiber optic cable and surveying the actual speeds for Internet connectivity. Our local farms and small businesses will benefit immensely from utilizing online capabilities for their operations, marketing and direct sales. Nearly every challenge we face becomes simpler to solve with real Internet.
Tackling hard problems, building partnerships, and delivering real results have been the hallmarks of my career in the public and private sector. Since graduating from UVA, I’ve spent over a decade in the tech and security industries defending American companies and government agencies from our adversaries in cyberspace. Along the way I’ve led a team of 90 at a public company, started my own small business, led international teams monitoring election security, served on the board of the Northern VA 4-H Center in Front Royal, advised a Virginia-based cybersecurity company and led a livestock Cloverbud 4-H club in Marshall. Since my early days as a 4-Her growing up in Fairfax County, I’ve been deeply moved to serve my country and community.
That same call to public service motivated me to run for office to serve as your delegate. I ask for your vote on Nov. 5.
Laura Galante is a candidate for Virginia’s 18th House of Delegates District, a district that contains parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Warren counties and all of Rappahannock County. Laura is a small-business owner, a cybersecurity expert, and serves on the board of the Northern Virginia 4-H Center in Front Royal. She lives in Marshall with her husband and son. More information on her candidacy can be found at: galantefordelegate.com.
