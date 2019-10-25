Puzzling. Did Del. Michael Webert(R-18th) ever serve on the school board or board of supervisors prior to running for delegate? No, said both my memory and subsequent internet search. I could find no trace of service from the time Mr. Webert came to Virginia 20 years ago as a young man.
Yet in a letter to the editor (Oct. 16) a supporter of his argued that Laura Galante needed to put in her time in such offices to overcome inexperience. He even helpfully included a website where she could learn about the legislative process, apparently believing that Ms. Galante (who received her law degree the same year that Mr. Webert received his bachelor’s in communications) would not yet have absorbed information about how laws were made.
Now Mr. Webert cannot be held responsible for every act of male condescension of his supporters. He can however be held responsible for answering a question of whether he supported the Equal Rights Amendment by saying he’d have to think about it. Really? First, haven’t thought about it? Seems like only an inexperienced person would not have given that issue some thought. Second, does it take a lot of thought to support equal rights for women?
I support Laura Galante on many issues from improving broadband access to equal rights for women, but also because she is thoughtful and has educated herself on the issues of concern to our district.
Jan Selbo
Warrenton
(2) comments
The only problem with Laura is that she's a democrat. And in this day and age that means you're either a Socialist or Communist which in turn does not coincide with true American values.
We dont need lawyers running our rural communities, growing up in Northern Va. attending 4H camps with field trips to Frying Pan Park and growing Lima beans in Styrofoam cups on the window sills doesnt qualify for the needs of our farmers either. Dont mean any disrespect I am sure she is a good person but we need someone that has been here and knows what the needs of rural Virginia. Let Northern Va. and Richmond be what it is we dont have anything in common with them.As for cyber security the only security that most of us need in rual Virginia is our fences and our 2nd amendment and the left has a problem with both.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.