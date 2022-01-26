LETTER: Last week’s letter about COVID spread misinformation

According to the Fauquier Times, in the first 19 days of 2022 Fauquier County has registered 2,263 new COVID cases, 57 hospitalizations and five deaths. Our public schools report 113 active cases, 85 among students, 28 among our already depleted staff. This brings local totals since the beginning of the pandemic to over 11,000 cases and 100 deaths.
While I do not envy the job of the editor of the Fauquier Times, I cannot understand why the decision was made to print Charles Fitzgerald’s rebuttal to the previous weeks’ letter from Dr. Richard Swift. [Fauquier Times, Jan. 19, “COVID ‘facts’ presented by physician are open to debate”]. Mr. Fitzgerald makes no claim to have any scientific or medical background, yet he was provided space for a 994-word letter (494 words more than the FT’s own guidelines suggest) to spread misinformation about research-based measures to protect our community from COVID. What is most concerning to me is that much of his letter appears to be appropriately sourced, while a little bit of investigation reveals that his supposed “facts” are quite misleading.
For example, Mr. Fitzgerald derides vaccines for failing to be the “gamechangers” they were promised to be. In truth, while unfortunately vaccines have not been as successful as hoped in preventing COVID or the spread of the new variations, they have proven incredibly effective in preventing serious cases and deaths. Recent data shows that the unvaccinated are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID and 20 times more likely to die than the vaccinated. (Fact-check: Are you 17 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 if unvaccinated? msn.com)
The author goes on to argue that “As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s own data, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System has recorded over 20,000 deaths” from the vaccine. While he does add the caveat that “A report to VAERS does not mean that a vaccine caused an adverse event,” he fails to explain the significance of this statement. For a detailed description of VAERS data, I’d recommend visiting this link and reading the explanation by infectious disease expert, James Lawler, M.D. (You asked, we answered: Does VAERS list deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines? Nebraska Medicine Omaha, NE)
In short, health care providers must report to VAERS any adverse effects that occur after COVID-19 vaccination -- “regardless of if the reporter thinks the vaccine caused the adverse effect.” So, if I get the vaccine and three days later, I am hit by a car, this must be reported and investigated as an adverse effect of the vaccine. Furthermore, like Wikipedia, anyone can report to VAERS which, as you might imagine, can skew the data.
Mr. Fitzgerald also mocks Dr. Swift for his emphasis on mask wearing with a claim that there are “hundreds of studies that show masks are ineffective against the virus,” while citing only a 3M disclaimer as proof of this. I would love to see the research behind this assertion. This link describes 49 peer-reviewed studies from around the world which demonstrate the exact opposite. Do face masks work? Here are 49 scientific studies that explain why they do. KXAN Austin.
Meanwhile, the Virginia chapter of the Academy of Pediatrics recently released this statement: “Any successful comprehensive plan to protect children against the Omicron variant and other future variants of COVID-19 includes being up to date on COVID-19 vaccination and consistent wearing of face mask during times of infection surge.” (Virginia chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends masks (nbc12.com)
Rather than listening to scientists and doctors with actual experience, Mr. Fitzgerald would have us use social media and “other non-traditional sites” to keep ourselves and our communities safe during a global pandemic. I feel we should rely on the experts to answer our questions and concerns.
Personally, I do not consider it an “obscene violation of my rights,” to get a vaccination or wear a mask. Instead, I view these simple actions as a reflection of my concern for the well-being of my family, friends and neighbors. In the words of Baptist minister Tommy Douglas: “We are all in this world together, and the only test of our character that matters is how we look after the least fortunate among us. How we look after each other, not how we look after ourselves. That’s all that really matters, I think.”
Andrea Martens
Sumerduck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.