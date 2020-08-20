"I think that I shall never see, A poem as lovely as a tree…”
This unfortunate tree needs to come down. I contacted the Virginia Department of Transportation on July 20 and received a response on July 28 that it will be addressed in 30 to 45 days, so I wanted to show off his beauty to you before it is to be removed.
However, with all the rain and suspected storms, I fear that it will come down on someone's car before it is removed. It is located on Waterloo Road, about 3 miles west past the WARF on the right-hand side, just before Oakwood Drive, in case you would want to see this remarkable tree.
Nancy Anderson
Warrenton
