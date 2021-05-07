You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Land use policies don’t allow for small holdings

One of the consequences of having a strong conservative land use and zoning policy, perhaps unintended, is the decrease and scarcity of land for sale. Coy Ferrell's April 28 article (“For many working in Fauquier County, living here isn’t an option; solutions are elusive”) gives a view of those who are harmed by Fauquier County policies. Well done, Coy.

I love to view the beautiful green countryside and walk the rolling country roads near me -- Holtzsclaw Lane, Harts Mill and Springs Road. Or to drive near Delaplane or The Plains. Yet for every large, rolling spacious “farm estate,” with often gorgeous old manor houses, land is being kept and protected from smaller holdings of 10-, 5- or 1-acre lots.

Mr. Ferrell offers some citizen's groups concerns. Let me be a bit more… oh, let's say “soul-searching.”

Most of those large holdings were plantations with indentured people living near or on the property. Many of these elegant homes had "Black Lives Matter” signs out during the 2020 election cycle. Yet pockets of distressed housing often lie between the estates: places like Turnbull near me are up the way from the 1,471-acre, $37 million estate, where the owner does not reside. Extreme, but not unusual in many locales.

But our young couples (often in family basements)? One-income families? Singles and seniors? Often any new housing is shoe-horned into denser communities, not among the “upper” income areas. Well-healed DMV buyers have been welcomed to bucolic Fauquier, while locals await housing justice and equity. Laws do not permit individual proactive subdividing. As the master(s) plan goes forward.

-- Bill Fairback

Jeffersonton

