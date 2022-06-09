I read your outstanding article on our Fauquier County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault advocates [“Social services programs provide a lifeline for domestic violence survivors,” May 11]. First let me applaud you for such a well written, informative article.
I would also like to commend the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors for continuing to support the program.
As a retired, disabled veteran who has lived in the county for many years, this article makes me recall the first time I was contacted by the wonderful domestic violence advocates to ask Post 360 of the American Legion to provide grilled food for the first major event at Liberty High School for the community. The event was incredible. As we cooked on the grill all day, I was fortunate to go to the main area and heard Mr. Paul McCulla, the county administrator, speak passionately about the program. We also talked to the mayor [Carter Nevill], Judge Melissa Cupp, local schools and the sheriff, who clearly supported the program as well.
What was gut-wrenching was the message we heard from the survivors who poured their hearts out.
My next encounter with these wonderful advocates was to have our church, Poplar Fork Baptist Church, provide food to the victims and their children during an evening meeting. Many of these victims and their families are food insecure, and thank God the other churches in our community also recognized the need.
After reading your article, it is clear that there is still a critical need in the community for this program. As a taxpayer in the town and county, I continue to observe that those who are vulnerable continue to be challenged by the lack of affordable housing, transportation and high prices. Domestic violence and sexual assault cross every income level, even in Fauquier County. This issue remains in surrounding communities as well. That said, this program will be even more important to the community as the number of Fauquier commuters continues to go down due to new insights on teleworking, which could also produce new stressors associated with having more people in a household.
Looking toward the future … your article left me with one question — will Fauquier County continue to support this program, even if there is no grant (described in the article)?
Thank you again for shedding light on the great work of the leadership and advocates in the Department of Social Services.
— Marshall A. Wallace, Lt Col, USAF Retired, Warrenton
