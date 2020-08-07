Being shut down and confined is not ideal. However, the library and staff have stepped up to offer a myriad of services and projects for all ages, including virtual story time for children, crafts to pick up, and sign language classes, to name a few.
You can now schedule appointments to use the computers.
Love my library. Thanks for the wonderful opportunities.
Marie Browning
Hume
