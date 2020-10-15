Reading the "Letters to the Editor" is one of my favorite reads in the Times.
It seems the new year, 2020, started with great expectations that turned into anxiety, worry, fear and even anger. It is indeed a trying and stressful time with the virus pandemic, violent riots, the emotionally charged political climate and election time upon us.
Several definitions Webster gives on politics are: "#4. political methods, tactics, selections, etc.; sometimes, specif., crafty or unprincipled methods. #6. factional scheming for power and status within a group."
It seems to me we are seeing this in full display today. Five years ago, I read a small book titled "Keep Calm and Trust God." The idea for the title came from British slogan in WW II, "Keep Calm and Cary On."
"Keep calm and trust God" might be a good slogan for present times.
Has God allowed us to come into this crisis time to remind us to turn our trust towards Him? Someone penned these words, "Pray that the hardships resulting from the global pandemic will point people to Jesus as the only lasting hope."
Advice from history could be helpful. David the shepherd boy put his life on the line in confronting the giant Goliath at a very fearful time in the life of Israel. About that time he wrote the 23rd Psalm. This is a much-used Psalm by funeral parlors on memory cards for the deceased.
While I'm still alive, I concur with David: "The lord is my shepherd." That is where I'm putting my trust in these fearful times. David's son, King Solomon wrote, "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy path," Jesus said, "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things will be added unto you." These words from history remind me "to keep calm and trust God" in these uncertain, troubled, political and fearful times.
Simon Schrock
Catlett
