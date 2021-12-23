LETTER: Kathleen Davies deserves the 'right to try'

It is hard to believe the extent to which Fauquier Hospital administrators went to prevent a terminally ill COVID patient her legal right to try the drug, Ivermectin. Kathleen Davies has been on a ventilator since Nov. 3. As her son stated, “She’s on her deathbed.”
And yet, when time was of the essence and all other interventions had failed, the Davies family was forced to obtain a judge’s order to allow their family physician to attempt to save her life.
Why were hospital administrators so intent on preventing a dying patient access to Ivermectin? And why did a medication — used for off-label uses for years before COVID — suddenly become so controversial in early 2021?
Ivermectin is one of the safest drugs on the market and is on the World Health Organization’s list of “essential medicines.” Ivermectin has been provided over four billion times, in many countries, without a prescription.
Sensational media reports describe Nobel-prize winning Ivermectin as “horse paste” when it was actually approved for human use 34 years ago. Ivermectin has been used by physicians for decades. It is not just an anti-parasitic drug but has been shown to be highly effective in numerous studies as an antiviral and anti-inflammatory treatment. Most importantly, when taken in the early stage of COVID, many studies have shown that Ivermectin is highly effective in stopping viral replication and preventing serious illness.
At best, Ivermectin may save a patient’s life. At worst, it won’t work. So why do so many pharmacists refuse to fill prescriptions for Ivermectin when it has a long safety record? Why did Fauquier Hospital fight so hard to deny Ms. Davies her legal “right to try?” What is really going on?
Thanks to a courageous family and an intelligent judge, Ms. Davies’ family physician is finally allowed to administer a medication that she legally and ethically deserves to try. I only hope it is not too late.
Leila Leoncavallo
Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.