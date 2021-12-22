LETTER: Judge circumvented doctors credential process

I am not sure if I was more shocked or angered by Judge James Fisher’s decision to allow an outside provider to administer an unapproved drug to Kathleen Davies while she was a patient in the ICU at Fauquier Hospital. As a physician who served as co-chairman on the credentials committee at the hospital for many years, I can tell the community that we took pride in our work and did our best to ensure that the public would be safe from physicians who provided substandard or inadequate care at Fauquier Hospital.
Judge Fisher circumvented that process and ought to be ashamed of himself. Ivermectin is a drug used for parasites, not viruses. The organisms are very different and Ivermectin has not been shown to provide clinical efficacy against the COVID virus in controlled studies.
The article stated that Judge Fisher found it “unnecessary to descend into the analysis of the merits of Ivermectin as a treatment protocol.” Really? What if the family found a physician who advocated the injection of bleach into the patient? Would the judge feel the same way? Where I wonder, would he have drawn the line?
Now let’s address the issue of what excuse the Davies family used for refusing the vaccine. The article stated that the Davies family is “pro-life” and the vaccines were developed using fetal cells from aborted fetuses.
Let’s fact check this. Neither the Pfizer nor Moderna vaccines contain aborted fetal cells. Fetal cells were used for what is considered a “proof of concept,” to demonstrate how a cell could take up messenger RNA and produce the spike protein. The Secretariat of pro-life activities, a staunchly pro-life organization and committee within the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, did not raise objection to the administration of the vaccines and found them to be “ethically uncontroversial.”
Further, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which did use fetal cells during the development, was also approved by the Catholic Church because of the good which the vaccine provided.
For the record, many medications that we use now, including Tylenol and Ibuprofen, have used fetal cells in the testing process, and the use of fetal cells in the development of new medications is ubiquitous.
I would like to remind all the readers that masks continue to play an important role in the prevention of COVID. If you have not been vaccinated on the grounds of moral opposition, please reconsider your stance. Wear your mask and stay safe.
David Pfeffer, M.D.
President, Fauquier County Medical Society
Past president, Fauquier Hospital medical staff
Past president, Virginia Urological Society
