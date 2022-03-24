John Tilghman “Til” Hazel of Huntley Farm in Broad Run, Northern Virginia land developer and attorney, passed away March 15. He was 91.
Till Hazel’s influence on the development of Fairfax County has been well documented, since his death, in the Washington Post. Not so widely known is the profound influence he had on the development of this county. Without Til Hazel, Fauquier County would be another Prince William County and Warrenton another Manassas.
In 1967, Fauquier was threatened by a well-heeled developer from Arkansas, aided and abetted by local people in positions of power who wanted to build a city of 32,500 people on farmland adjacent to Warrenton. At that time the county’s population was about 26,000.
John Adams, chairman of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, who always stood for all that was good for this county, sought help from Til Hazel, whom he called ”the smartest lawyer in Virginia.”
Drive down the Springs Road today and you will see the result of what Til Hazel did for this county. Instead of a city, there are cows and horses and rolling fields, with here and there a glimpse of the Blue Ridge Mountains. You can thank Til Hazel, who insisted that the developer’s roads for 31,500 people be built to state standards, something that the developer would not do. Today that property is under a conservation easement, thanks to Mike and Patricia Prentice who bought the property, called North Wales, from the developer.
When Til Hazel and his brother, Bill, settled in the valley between Little Georgetown and Bethel, the land they bought was growing up in bushes, briars and broomsedge. Today, the valley, bisected by the Blantyre Road, is one of the most beautiful in Fauquier County.
