A recent Facebook exchange yielded this comment, “To be as educated as you are … you have to know that Biden cannot run this country … what has he accomplished? ‘Convince me.’”
“M” laid down the gauntlet and I accept the challenge. These conversation threads often get lost in the abyss of social media and so I am sharing my thoughts here.
I did not include the disparaging comment “M” made about former Vice President Joe Biden’s intellectual abilities. I decided that it didn’t merit repetition and distracts from the main point, which is Biden’s ability to govern.
First, if you’ve listened to VP Biden speak in recent months/weeks, you will readily hear that he is intelligent, articulate, compassionate and thoughtful. This includes extemporaneous speaking with everyday citizens. Check any number of videos of Biden interacting with others in interviews, at the podium, or socially distant campaign events to confirm my point.
Accomplishments? He was the youngest person ever elected to the Senate at age 29, soon after losing his wife and infant daughter in a tragic car accident. He had the fortitude to carry on with his duty and still parent his young sons traveling between D.C. and Wilmington, Delaware, every single day.
Biden was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995. He introduced the bill that became the Violence Against Women Act -- a vital piece of legislation that helps protect women from abuse, sexual assault and stalking.
He was chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee twice: 2001 to 2003 and 2007 to 2009 and has impressive foreign policy experience -- something particularly critical in 2020 given our poor global standing, alienating our allies and pandering to our enemies.
He resigned from the Senate to be vice president and an influential VP he was— orchestrating the successful withdrawal of thousands of our troops from Iraq and tilting the decision in favor of the auto industry bailout, saving millions of jobs and the communities that relied on those jobs.
Finally, besides receiving the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom; in March 2017, Biden received the Congressional Patriot Award. It’s an award by a bipartisan group of leaders recognizing his work in successfully crafting legislation with Republican and Democratic support. If ever there was a time for healing this nation and working across the aisle, this is it.
Is there any comparison between this faithful, intelligent, decent and dedicated public servant and the current White House occupant? Yes, disposition, decency and experience matter in the job of president and VP Joe Biden has all three in abundance.
Thanks for asking, “M.” Biden’s accomplishments in service to his country considerably eclipse anything we’ve seen in the last four years. Biden has demonstrated his skill in bringing together various factions to enact meaningful change. When you consider this, the raging firestorms in the West, the pandemic and the collapse of our economy, the choice is clear.
Kathy Kadilak
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.