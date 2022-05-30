Climate change is here and is happening in Northern Virginia now, due to human activities. As someone who lives in Fauquier County, I already recognize the impact it has had on us as a county. There have been multiple climate change meetings held in Fauquier to discuss the upcoming problems we will face and what we plan to do for those changes. The problem is that there are people who do not believe in climate change.
Fauquier is known for its agriculture and farming land. According to Peter Cary in his article “Fauquier climate meeting brings warnings — and some practical ideas” [Nov. 24, 2021], Joshua Press-Williams states “Precipitation increasing at a rate of 0.26 inches every decade; a mosquito season that is already 20 days longer than in the past; new species of insects harmful to trees and agriculture and more invasive plant species.” One of the effects of climate change is weather patterns, in this case when Fauquier receives more rain during a particular year or it steadily increases, it affects farming due to damage of crops and productivity.
Over the years it seems that climate change is associated with politics, which can make it tricky when dealing with the left and right side. I personally think it shouldn’t necessarily be associated with politics. We all live on the same earth, so if we don’t start acting now, our earth can’t sustain our future generations. When I attended Lord Fairfax Community College, I had the pleasure to speak with fellow classmates of mine and get their opinions on climate change. Some were alarming, due to the fact they think it’s not real. There is countless evidence that climate change is happening. The earth has already showed signs of climate change; it’s real and is happening in Fauquier County.
Some things we can do as residents in Fauquier County to reduce climate change are to use renewable energy, recycle, reduce waste and carpool or go electric. Some things as a county we can do is to install more solar panels on our buildings and start to build green.
Warrenton offers public transportation called the “Circuit Rider;” it runs weekdays and weekends for a fare of $.50 each way.
If you don’t think climate change is real or know much about it, there are still things you can do that don’t impact your everyday living. such as buying an extra trash can to throw away metal cans and plastic water bottles so you’re recycling.
Marion Hourequin in her book “Environmental Ethics” talks about problems with the environment and how we need science and social science to tell us what to do, but the problem is they don’t. Everybody can do something for our planet, and it starts with you.
Rachael Stephens
Marshall
