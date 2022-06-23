The three-week odyssey of caring for my father, who has Alzheimer’s dementia, reminded me of the saying, “it takes a village,” as so many community members and friends provided support to me and my mom.
The journey also showed me once again how loving and caring our Fauquier community can be. We moved dad home from a seven-week stay with my brother in Florida, with plans to move him into Legacy Ridge memory care home within a few days, but then COVID struck all three of us.
His move-in date was delayed, and his behavior became increasingly unstable. Mom and I probably wouldn’t have survived without the help and encouragement of so many people and organizations -- EverNest Home Care, Heartland Hospice, Warrenton Police Department, the staff at Dominion Internal Medicine and so many friends.
Every caretaker we had from EverNest offered gentle and loving care for my dad and provided us a much-needed break. In addition, Heartland’s team kicked into full gear and provided us with supplies, medicine, nursing and personal care for dad and expert guidance.
At Dominion, the staff quickly completed paperwork and responded with patience to all my follow-up phone calls.
Finally, Warrenton police responded with kindness and gentleness to our urgent calls for help, when dad got too worked up for us to handle. They always succeeded in calming him down; something about the uniform must have resonated with him.
I will always be grateful to everyone who helped us during our stressful journey caring for dad and getting him settled in his new home, as a new phase of caring for dad begins.
Sarah Smarrelli
Warrenton
