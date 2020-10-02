In 2016, Mr. [Donald] Trump said that if we voted for Hillary Clinton, we’d have four years of scandals and indictments. Well, he was right. I voted for her and I got four years of scandals and indictments.
This week, we found out why Mr. Trump has spent years in court and millions of dollars to hide his tax returns from us. He is under investigation in New York for tax evasion and bank fraud. Yes, it’s despicable this man charged us, the American taxpayers, for the secret service to use his own golf carts and stay at his own resorts to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars while shirking all tax responsibility himself.
But to me, the more pressing matter is the $421 million dollars of previously unreported personal debt Mr. Trump currently owes, according to the records obtained by the New York Times. We don’t know who he owes this money to. This is a major national security threat.
With historically high unemployment rates, a massive dip in the GDP, more than 205,000 Americans needlessly dead due to his failed COVID-19 response and a nation torn in half by his constant divisive rhetoric, it’s hard for me to imagine why anyone would want four more years of this. No other developed nation has suffered anywhere near the deaths and economic destruction Trump’s failures have forced upon America.
Why do people want more of this? Is it his adultery? His swagger? His lying? His constant Twitter rages? What is so appealing about this man? I think some voters are so wrapped up in being anti-Democrat that they just don’t care what Trump does or says or who he cheats, as long as there is a Republican in office. For others, I think they are just afraid of admitting they made a mistake in voting for him.
Thankfully, many people of good conscience within the Republican Party, including Trump’s own former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, National Security Administration advisers John Bolton and H.R. McMasters, National Economic Council head Gary Cohen, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chief of Staff John Kelly have all denounced him, among dozens of other former White House staff and literally hundreds of generals and intelligence community veterans.
Eight of his campaign staff are serving sentences or awaiting trial on felony indictments. News reports say that his most recent campaign manager, Brad Parscale, barricaded himself in his Florida home Sunday and was taken into custody, threatening suicide. None of this is normal.
I am grateful for the many Republican voices who are speaking truth. It’s striking that no living Republican former president or vice president has endorsed Mr. Trump. I pray that Evangelical Christian America will finally turn away from this immoral and unfit man before he does more harm to our nation. We deserve better than this.
Heather Trout, DVM
Sumerduck
