LETTER: It’s time to listen

The Fauquier Times did an outstanding job reporting on the March 9 public hearing regarding the proposed Warrenton Comprehensive Plan.
I thought the coverage was especially revealing in two ways. First, 16 of the 17 folks who spoke were wholeheartedly against the plan. I was particularly moved by Jessica Mathews’ comments when she said the plan seemed to focus more on attracting those who might swell the town’s population by 50%, rather than first serving current residents. Jessica hit the nail on the head.
I was also surprised to learn that the Warrenton Town Council at their work session where they should have discussed the plan hardly did so. It’s amazing that a topic which will determine the future of Warrenton received so little discussion.
The comp plan is seriously flawed based on the extensive work Citizens for Fauquier County has done analyzing it. We hope that our town council doesn’t accept what the planning commission approved. The citizens simply don’t want it. While one can get lost in the plan’s details, it’s really that simple.
Rarely do I point to Loudoun County to show the way on matters related to conservation and preservation. However, quite recently Loudoun’s Board of Supervisors approved a plan to build 238 homes above the banks of Goose Creek. Then after a significant public outcry, the board held a second vote and decided to reject the development.
They listened to their citizens. Let’s hope the Warrenton Town Council does the same.
Kevin Ramundo
President
Citizens for Fauquier County
