I enjoyed the article on April 6 about the Black Lives Matter vigil (“As Warrenton’s weekly Black Lives Matter vigil nears its third year, organizers have no plans to stop”). The first time that I heard the words “Black Lives Matter” was on social media before there was a well-known movement.
My response was, “Of course, all lives matter.” I was corrected several times. I came to the
understanding that the BLM movement and organization was not saying that other lives didn’t
matter, but it is representing the fact that for way too long, our black community has not enjoyed the privileges that I, as a white person, take for granted, and that the Black community is losing lives because of this. So, I do get it.
I needed to be educated. I needed the light to be turned on in my head.
Growing up in Washington, D.C. in the 1960s, has given me a background that fuels my interest.
The Times article reports that there are two opposing groups literally on opposite sides of the street. These two groups of people seem to be polar opposites. It has gone on this way for several years. However, there is a lot of philosophical real estate in between those two poles. Each side has dug into their camp and created barriers as we all tend to do.
I imagine that if we all put down our signs and harsh language and decided to find those values that we all hold close to our hearts, we would be surprised at how many of those values we have in common. I saw in the article that there are things that both groups agree on.
The coming together of supposedly complete polar opposites; it would be a radical thing to do in our world where so many people in the limelight seem to be choosing violence.
What an amazing example of love and caring. Yes, it would be a challenge. It is much easier to continue on the same path for more years, perhaps becoming more contentious and violent.
What a powerful example this could be to our children, and to the rest of the world. (It might make the national news!)
Can we somehow break the barrier? Can we try not to force our kids to pick a side? Can we show them another way?
I, for one, could really use some hometown heroes. I know we care about each other. Fauquier has the most giving, helpful people anywhere in the country. The two groups in “opposition” have the ear of our local press. At the risk of sounding like a Pollyanna, I would like to challenge you to really make a difference in the lives of our community by putting aside
the differences. Pick up a cup of coffee and meet in the middle of the road.
Pamela Burch
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.