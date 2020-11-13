It was easy to predict the mess in which the country now finds itself with regards to the vote. I urge patience by all for the counting of all legal ballots and settlement of court challenges.
In Virginia we are much better off – so far – but we can do even better in the future with changes. In Fauquier, we are blessed with great people overseeing the election in a transparent system. I was witness to the problem at Kettle Run where the incorrect ballot was used for the first 30 voters, resulting in the need to invalidate those and the herculean effort by our election staff and the sheriff’s office to locate those voters and give them the chance, inconvenient as it was, to return and vote again. The problem was resolved in minutes – not hours!
Our election laws are designed for fairness for citizens and orderliness. Observers are permitted throughout the process. People need to be registered 21 days before the election to give the officials time to check and prepare (legality and orderliness).
People must request absentee ballots. This fall when I was going door-to-door for our candidates, I was surprised at the amount of bad information in the voter database that we use (a third-party voter database). It shows current residents, but also in some cases, the last three residents. What if someone received unsolicited ballots and submitted votes for all? I hope to take my data collected and see what the actual state voter database says about these homes.
Can we do better? A chink in the armor is the new change not requiring photo ID. That was so easy, inconvenienced few, and gave citizens confidence in the process. Let’s bring that back. Let’s also do extensive review of the “no excuse” absentee ballot process used this year to make sure it was not abused.
But still, ballots should be dropped off, eliminating a possibility of mail fraud. And ballots should be submitted a few days before the election, allowing quicker results.
We likely will see the need for reform soon as the days unfold.
Peter Popovich
Broad Run
