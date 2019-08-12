What has happened to our humanity?
Forget politics. Aren’t we the “good guys” who rush to aid the oppressed, starved and sick?
When did “we the people” decide it was OK to take babies and little children from their parents and put them in cages, with no one to care for them, and no facilities for even basic hygiene? Perhaps we are waiting for Mother Nature to step in and provide a good dose of cholera to solve the problem.
Are we creating an environment which will likely produce a large group of mentally disturbed youth who will seek vengeance in the form of terrorism, as happened with the Palestinian refugee camps 70 years ago? After being separated from their parents and essentially abandoned, what are the chances that these little ones are going to grow up to be responsible adults? It is doubtful that we can even reunite these children and a parent as our paperwork, reportedly, was poor to non-existent.
Who are we now? What are we thinking? Are we unconsciously on the same road that lead to Nazi Germany?
Is this really who we want to be? Scary.
Jennifer Schefer
Warrenton
I agree Jennifer. "What has happened to our humanity?" My thoughts are that the soulless among us are collecting their 40 pieces of silver once again, and the betrayal will not end well for any of us.
