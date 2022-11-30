Rectortown residents held their annual interfaith Christmas tree and Menorah lighting on Nov. 20, hosted, as always, by the Rectortown United Methodist Church.
As many as 60 folks from the region attended what turned out to be a lovely, brisk and festive evening.
Ethel Canty Bothuel, representing the Fauquier NAACP, gave a spellbinding Thanksgiving prayer; Rabbi Rose Jacob gave the uplifting story of Hanukkah, and Brian Krause, president of the Fauquier Jewish Congregation, had the honor of lighting the beautiful outdoor Menorah, sans prayer, since the holiday is not until Dec. 19.
This was a maiden voyage for the RUMC’s new pastor, Pastor Jonathan Lamb, but he got into the swing of things, literally, leading the group in a lively hora, dancing with Rabbi Rose.
This is a part of the Rectortown tradition, for which Pastor Jonathan was not prepared, but he did fine, always the good sport.
As they say in the movies ... a good time was had by all … and to all a good night.
Henry Lavine
Rectortown
