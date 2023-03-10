The residents of Warrenton and Fauquier County are understandably enraged at the treatment they received from members of the town council who approved the special use permit for the Amazon new data center. They could not have made clearer their opposition to an industrial development at the gateway of their beautiful and historic town, the harmful noise associated with the massive cooling systems, and the precedent the council set to invite more of these gargantuan facilities.
During the Feb. 14 public hearing, land preservation legends and a Hollywood celebrity – Robert Duvall – were joined by more than 130 others who spoke to cheers of support from those trying to save the town from the industrial blight sweeping across Loudoun and Prince William counties.
Yet, the ensuing discussion revealed how the newly elected council members “got it” and were in tune with public sentiment, while those who supported the project were not simply tone deaf but obtusely insensitive. Councilmembers Heather Sutphin and James Hartman bypassed the pertinent issues and launched into a whining trail of retorts, many of which were reported in the Fauquier Times (“Warrenton council members endured weeks of abuse from data center opponents”) in a piece that painted town councilmembers as victims rather than officials obligated to represent the public. Their laughable contention that some quiet, camera-shy majority supports this data center strains all credulity. Earth to Sutphin and Hartman: If the auditorium at the local high school fills with citizens in agreement, that IS the town majority speaking.
But the truly breathtaking statements came from Councilmembers Brett Hamby and Jay Heroux who claimed they drove to “every data center in Prince William County” and didn’t hear the noise they emit. That is simply not possible. Either they didn’t drive by fully operational facilities, or they failed to get out of their cars and listen to what is known to be 24/7 industrial noise coming from 500-ton, roof-mounted cooling towers.
Experiencing this problem is not like visiting a roadside tourist attraction. It involves living with the misery of noise thrumming the walls of your bedroom and barraging your backyard with continuous buzzing while your family attempts to enjoy an afternoon barbeque.
No one needs to look further than Amazon’s effort to correct the noise problem at its data center campus near the Great Oak subdivision outside Manassas. If the noise weren’t a genuine misery for nearby residents, why would Amazon spend millions to attempt a fix? And isn’t this the company Warrenton granted a special use permit for the same type of facility?
Kathryn Kulick
vice chair, HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.