I write in response to last week’s photo opportunity in front of St. John’s Church, Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C.
As an ordained minister, I have always supported the separation of church and state as is clearly written in the First Amendment of our Constitution. Certainly, those serving the state are welcome to worship as they feel called and are therefore welcome to gather to worship in the sacred spaces and places that the church and other faith communities provide.
However, as the Rt. Rev. Mariann Budde, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, quite rightly pointed out, this was no act of worship. Instead, without invitation from the congregation, it was a waving of our holy scriptures as the cameras whirred in order to create a partisan political moment. It reminds me of what St. Matthew writes in the 24th chapter of his Gospel account: “So when you see the desolating sacrilege in the holy places, as was spoken by the prophet Daniel (let the reader understand) ... ”(Mt 24:15)
Again, all members of government are welcome to take part in the prayers and in the worship of our churches. However, using a church as a stage, and the Bible as a prop, for the purposes of political messaging is to use the sacred for the profane.
The Rev. Rob Banse
Delaplane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.