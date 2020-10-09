I want to thank and give high praise to the following Fauquier County citizens for their intellectual and common sense articles that they were brave enough to have published in the recent Fauquier Times newspapers: John Green, for his article; Gail Gibson, for setting the record straight; Pat Grandelli, for her common sense; Harry Burroughs, for the facts on Nancy Pelosi; Ron Nist, for correcting the fake news, and Nancy Anderson for unity.
It doesn't take a smart person to criticize, but it does take intelligence and research to write about facts, in attempting to educate our citizens and bring us closer together. I don't normally send opinion comments. However, we have gotten away from thanking those who write comments that are praiseworthy. I hope to unify, not divide.
Jilane Pawlak
Warrenton
