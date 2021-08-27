LETTER: In-person absentee voting is an oxymoron

I wish to comment on an article on page 3 of today’s Fauquier Times [Aug. 18]. The headline reads “Supervisors re-establish additional in-person absentee voting sites for 2021 election.”
Maybe my definition of the word “absentee” is out of date. I always considered “absentee” as meaning unable to personally appear. “In-person absentee” is a classic oxymoron. Either you vote in person or mail in a ballot because you are physically unable to present yourself at the polling place.
When I was in the military, I voted absentee several times because, while registered to vote in the Commonwealth of Virginia, I was residing out-of-state and it was impractical for me to travel to my precinct to do so in person.
Fauquier County has announced the establishment of three sites where citizens can physically vote in advance of the Nov. 2 general election. One site will be available as early as Sept. 17, while two others will be open beginning Oct. 12. While I am certain that there are some citizens registered to vote in Fauquier County who just can’t get to the polls, I would wager that the vast majority leave their domiciles several times a week to go food shopping or run other errands. Treat early voting like another errand.
If citizens don’t want to brave the lines on Nov. 2, they have been given ample time and opportunity to visit one of the three sites in person. Absentee (mail) ballots should be reserved for those citizens for whom a personal trip to the polls or to one of the three in-county sites in the six weeks prior to the general election day is impossible, not optional.
And don’t label it in-person absentee voting. It’s early voting.
Jeff Dombroff
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.