With so much going on, it’s hard to keep up these days. When I started this letter to the editor, I was going to write about our president encouraging people to commit a felony, by voting twice in the November election. Before I could put pen to paper, Mr. Trump insulted our military and veterans by allegedly calling those who have served and died for this country losers and suckers.
As a veteran and West Point graduate, I am particularly appalled by Mr. Trump’s latest reported broadside against the military. Some will claim that he never uttered these words. The history of the last three-and-one-half years shows us otherwise, and in our heart of hearts, we all know the president did make those remarks.
This is a man who has denigrated our allies, insulted John McCain, scoffed at Gold Star families, and belittled veteran and double amputee, Sen. Tammy Duckworth. He has no respect for our military, our veterans or our country. All of this from a man who didn’t serve, when he had his own opportunity.
Whether voting absentee or in person, I urge you to vote only once this year. Cast your vote to remove this man from the presidency. Our veterans, military and war dead all deserve better. As American citizens, so do we.
Max Hall
Marshall
