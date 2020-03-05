I am writing in response to the article titled "Legislature OKs bill allowing new birth certificate for transgender people," published in your newspaper on Feb. 29. I find it enriching to see concerns of this nature being discussed and considered in government.
As noted in this article, this is a monumental step in the right direction for those who identify as members of the transgender community. I think that the bill is positive; yet, not perfect. Before being able to obtain their new birth certificate, individuals must seek the approval of their medical professional. There will most likely be issues, when the medical professional is allowed to determine what is considered to be "clinically appropriate treatment."
While I understand there must be steps in place to create the most comprehensive system, there may be individuals who abuse their power. What is deemed to be "appropriate treatment" is a subjective judgement. Each individual's experience is totally different, making it hard to standardize.
I think this bill will require tweaking in the future; however, I do understand progress has to start somewhere. Taking steps in the right direction, there still needs to be continual consideration of how to improve upon these efforts to truly create an inclusive environment for all. Cultivating the best inclusive environment will require input from all individuals and assessment of the outcomes of this bill.
MacKenna Regenbogen
Warrenton
