This letter is in response to the recent letter against the Marshall Main Street Project from the Marshall Business and Residents Association secretary, Mary-Elizabeth Wilkerson.
It is correct that work started on the project over 10 years ago. The people who worked on formulating the plan were not “outsiders,” but were Marshall residents and business owners.
Why is the narrowing of Main Street a negative aspect? It would slow traffic, making it safer for pedestrians. This traffic calming model has been used successfully world-wide, locally in Aldie and Upperville.
On the MBRA website it states “$6 million for one block of Main Street? You'll have to pay for it ~ are you for or against it?” The majority of the funding is coming from the federal government, donations and a local levy. The Marshall Electric Light and Business Improvement District Levy will be increased from .005 to .02 per $100,000 assessment for 10 years, not the "at least" five times, as stated on the MBRA petition.
According to the MBRA website, a “Cancel Project!” meeting is taking place on Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Since the MBRA is advertising “Are you opposed to the one-block Main Street Project? This special MBRA meeting is for you!” will people be allowed to attend if they are in favor of the project? Will they have a voice?
Contact our Board of Supervisors to show your support for the Marshall Main Street Project. (Email BOS@fauquiercounty.gov and copy MBRAeditor@gmail.com.)
Ann Nelson
Marshall
