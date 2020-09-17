In response to Ms. Martens’ take on “Donald Trump’s America” [Fauquier Times, Sept. 2], I would like to point out that we live in a country that values individual rights — to assemble in a place of worship or for a protest, to leave our homes, to travel, to not wear a mask — even though these activities have a negative impact on the spread of COVID-19.
President Trump did a fine job of listening to the people in 2016 and has done everything he could to keep campaign promises, until blocked by the media and crooked members of Congress. When he took the oath of office, he swore to defend the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors.
As in the American “Wild West” an armed society is not only a polite society, it is preferable to a dis-armed people who, without the means to fight back, can be herded off their property or into train cars headed for extermination.
People are free to blame the president for lawlessness, diabetes, sanctuary cities, drunk drivers, the opiate crisis and anything else they can think of in a loud, clear voice. But that doesn't make it a fact.
A.M. Rezelman
Warrenton
