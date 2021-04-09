LETTER: In defense of Bob Good for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District

There’s a saying that goes, “.... tell a lie once and it remains a lie. Tell a lie a thousand times and it becomes truth.”
Such reminds me of two recent opinion articles (March 23; March 31) attempting to denigrate the voting record of Bob Good.
The lead complaint deals with Good’s vote in opposition to honoring the Capitol Police with the Congressional Gold Medal for “their service during the Jan. 6 insurrection.” While I grant that some members of the force might warrant such acknowledgement, I hold the event to be an intelligence failure in addition to being an unprepared and collapsed response to the rioters. Why? Former Capitol Police Chief, Steven Sund, said as much in his congressional testimony covered live by D.C. Channel 9 WUSA.
To be blunt, do we give awards to groups who shoot first and determine threats second? Of course, I refer to the woman killed because she made a bad decision -- unarmed and threatening no one. I know of no match lit, nor one business looted as a result of her death. I do wonder how many readers will remember her name. In my opinion, Congressman Good showed courage in opposing a flawed award.
In brief, Bob Good showed courage in opposing a flawed award.
Of next importance are the references to Good’s vote on H.R. 1 (For the People Act of 2021). In the Coates’ opinion piece, she cites the purpose (as listed on the 886-page document) “To expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics and strengthen ethics rules for public servants.” What she inexplicably leaves off is “and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes,” which top government officials and major news contributors, far more familiar with the bill than I, claim it fails miserably to do -- if not more.
In conclusion, I write this piece to prevent anyone whose motive may be to cancel those who disagree with their own thinking and to support this paper, lest it become complicit in such an effort.
As to the question of the Coates’ article title, “Who is Congressman Bob Good for?” H.R. 1 passed the House with 220 Democrats supporting it; 209 Republicans and one Democrat opposed it.
Virginians would be better served being familiar with Good’s total voting record, especially, but not limited to, election integrity and security.
Ron Nist
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.