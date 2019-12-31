In reference to the short but pertinent article titled: "Elected officials need term limits" (Fauquier Times, Dec. 25 Opinion Page): It is very popular with me to have term limits for all elected officials, including Congress!
Now wouldn't that be nice.
Nancy Anderson
Warrenton
