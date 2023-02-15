In employing technologies there are obvious gains, but there are always losses. There are trade-offs. We can see this every day in using social media.
With the proposed data center and power towers, the gains have been touted — mostly monetary — but at what price. What are the trade-offs?
Will the gains be for our health? No. We know the dangers of sound pollution.
Will the gains be for the beauty of Fauquier County? Absolutely, no. Upon entering Fauquier from the north on U.S. 29, the sign may read, “Take a deep breath, but cover your eyes and ears.” Superimposed on our beautiful town will be a huge data center with a pervasive hum.
Will the gains be for the relationship between ourselves and our leadership? No. This may be the biggest trade-off of all. In our world, we desperately need leaders that we can trust who communicate with us and with whom we can communicate, knowing that we will be answered and heard. So “trust” will be the trade for tax dollars.
In a smaller town like Warrenton and the surrounding area, our leaders are our friends. But instead of trust, we have perceptions of possible secret deals, payoffs and closed-door meetings — perceptions that we don’t really know what is going on.
There is a perception that deals have been made behind our backs. And perceptions are everything. Without all of the information provided to us with complete transparency, rest assured, we will fill in those blanks.
When we ask, “why,” the only reasons that we have heard is that it will bring more revenue in one form or another and that if the Amazon data center doesn’t go at the corner of Blackwell Road, it could be something worse by-right. The cost is our health, our stunning environment and the trust in each other. Those three things need preserving.
In my opinion, the price is just too high for the risk and questionable reward.
Friends … leaders … we need you. We need to be able to trust you with our health and well-being.
