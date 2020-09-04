“The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.” Kelly Ann Conway, counselor to President Trump, once again says the quiet part out loud.
17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse illegally carries an AR-15 across state lines so he can defend property that is not his. Instead, he kills two protesters and wounds one.
Some defend Rittenhouse’s actions, claiming he had to step up because Democratic mayors and governors aren’t doing their jobs. Notably, they fail to mention the cause of the protests. Jacob Blake, a Black man, shot in the back seven times. What possible rationale can exist to explain away shooting someone in the back? Seven times. In front of his three young sons.
I’ve heard arguments that the protesters were in the streets after curfew. So was Rittenhouse. Police were heard thanking the militias and offering them water. Is this really the America you want to live in? One in which heavily armed individuals take it upon themselves to police our cities? Ann Coulter does. She tweeted, “I want him as my president.”
Free speech and the right to peacefully assemble are guaranteed in the First Amendment of our Constitution. It’s tragic that some of these protests have turned violent, but that doesn’t negate the very real issues that have brought thousands of people into our streets to protest for systemic change.
Mike Pence claims that “We won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” We are living in Trump’s America right now. One hundred and eighty-two thousand deaths and climbing from COVID (far worse than any other country), between 18 and 30 million unemployed, 30 to 40 million at risk for eviction, children unable to attend school, peaceful protesters injured by tear gas and rubber bullets, divisive rhetoric designed to inspire fear and pit one group of Americans against another, repeated efforts to suppress the vote and delegitimize the upcoming election.
I don’t feel safe now. Do you?
Andrea Martens
Sumerduck
