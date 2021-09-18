You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: How far back must we go to correct the mistakes of the past?

I understand now that our Lord Fairfax Community College will soon be having a new name because, among other reasons, Thomas, the 6th Lord Fairfax, once own slaves over 300 years ago. ... Yes, he was born in 1693, died 1781 and owned 97 slaves.

When will this all end? Are they planning on changing the name of the Washington Monument? And the Jefferson Memorial? Or are they already considering these changes and I'm just not aware.

I thought we were supposed to learn from our mistakes in the past and leave it there to remind us.

But now, as of Sept. 9, the statue of Robert E. Lee has been removed, but two statues of George Floyd remain in New Jersey and New York.

Nancy Anderson

Warrenton

