LETTER: House speaker has acted in good faith

Last week a letter to the editor [Fauquier Times, “Attention Nancy Pelosi: It’s not your House of Representatives,” Aug. 11] criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for measures she has taken to protect House members from COVID and her rejection of two Republicans proposed by the House minority leader for the select committee looking into the Jan. 6th insurrection. The letter was reflective of the spin that Republican politicians and pundits have been putting on her actions for some time.
Speaker Pelosi’s COVID policies are a rational and reasonable response to a deadly disease in the face of politicization of that disease, and the reprehensible notion held by many on the right that they have the right to put their fellow citizens in harm’s way. It is a consequence of lies downplaying the COVID danger promulgated first by former President Donald Trump to a credulous base, and subsequent pandering to mollify that base by Republican politicians and pundits.
The fines levied on House members for refusing to follow the rules and thereby deliberately endangering fellow legislators and staff are no less appropriate than a fine for reckless driving.
The two congressmen rejected for the Jan. 6 select committee positions displayed a convenient malleability in their recollections of the insurrection over time, thus belying any claimed impartiality. They were likely proposed by the House minority leader for that very reason, knowing that they would be unpalatable to anyone hoping to get at the truth.
Speaker Pelosi can hardly be accused of stacking the deck. She accepted the other three Republicans despite their complete support for President Trump. All three voted against certifying President Biden’s election.
So, in the final analysis, it’s not at all about COVID or the select committee membership or even Nancy Pelosi for the Republicans. It’s about power.
Trumpism has a stranglehold on the party. The politicians have to make the choice to bow to it at the cost of their integrity or find other work.
Keith Selbo
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.