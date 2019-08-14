Barrel Oak Vineyards, located west of Marshall and outside of the Marshall Service District is requesting that the county approve a hotel with 42 rooms and a restaurant, where 78 events, i.e. weddings, corporate events, etc. can be held per year with 160 attendees until midnight on the weekends and 10 p.m. on other days of the week. The hotel would be built on property adjacent to Barrel Oak Winery on Route 55. I am writing as a concerned citizen who lives nearby this proposed hotel.
The county should reject this proposal for the following reasons. First, this hotel would be located several miles outside of the Marshall Service District on land zoned rural agricultural. Fauquier County has taken the wise approach of steering commercial and dense residential development into service districts, thereby preserving our rural character, preventing sprawl, and encouraging vibrant service districts as concentrated hubs of commercial and residential development. Assuming we need a hotel, it should be in the service district.
Second, when the applicant for the hotel was asked at a public meeting whether he had conducted a study to determine whether there was a demand for a hotel in the Marshall area he responded “no” and stated that his winery customers had opined that it would be good to have a place to stay, i.e. these customers are presumably from outside the county, if they need a place to stay. In any event, a hotel in the Marshall Service District, which is just a few miles away, should be adequate accommodation for those folks.
Third, in addition to the very large farm (1,000 acres-plus) next to the proposed hotel that is in conservation easement, there are numerous other properties on both sides of Route 55 near the proposed hotel that are also in conservation easement. To allow a hotel next door would diminish greatly the purpose of preserving those rural properties from development, not to mention that it would potentially devalue those properties after the owners already gave up all or most of their development rights. One has to wonder if those owners would have done so had they known a hotel would be allowed next door.
And then, there are all the other problems such as the noise, traffic, light pollution and water use issues in a rural area.
In summary, if we need a hotel near Marshall, it should be in the Marshall Service District in accordance with our plan. Allowing this hotel in a rural agricultural zoned area would disregard our plan and set a bad precedent for all RA land and could mean there is a hotel next door to you in your future, too.
Patricia Ewing
Delaplane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.