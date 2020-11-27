Like most of Fauquier County’s elderly residents, I don’t get out much. Due to COVID-19, I only make the necessary trips, with occasional visits to and from friends. When I do go out, I take precautions; I go to outdoor venues, wear a mask, wash my hands often and keep my distance.
A recent trip took me to Fauquier neighbors, where I renewed my friendship with their visiting parents, Jean and Lloyd (not their real names). The parents were from out-of-town and had just recovered from the virus. I was curious and asked them if they would share their firsthand experiences. I assumed they would speak of flu-like symptoms that were uncomfortable, but which eventually passed with time. I didn’t expect the responses I heard.
After both tested positive for COVID-19, they began the mandated protocols of monitoring and self-isolation at home. Jean seemed to hold steady with mild symptoms. But Lloyd’s reactions were more intense, and he was taken to the hospital.
She was alone in an empty home, while he was alone in a frantic hospital setting.
While Jean could breathe, Lloyd struggled for every breath ... a sensation akin to drowning, he said. While she remained ambulatory, he couldn’t walk at all; when he tried to stand, he collapsed unconscious to the floor. She was lucid but with a mind caught in overload, while his mind lapsed into periodic fogs, making him unsure of his surroundings. He recollected being hurried down crammed hallways filled with distraught patients and overworked medical personnel.
They both worried for the other, and both were afraid. Their separation added to their fears … fears that were being shared by the entire family. Concerns were amplified as no family could visit either parent; they could not administer care or in-person comfort. Even telephone conversations to Lloyd were almost impossible due to his confusion. Time passed.
Three days later, when Lloyd awoke in the ICU, he heard the cries and supplications of his fellow patients. He saw code-blue medical personnel laboring to save lives. The nightmarish struggle of life and death was continuous, and Lloyd witnessed at least four deaths … most were not easy deaths. As one patient succumbed, another would quickly fill the empty bed; the hellish parade went on without end. Lloyd’s visit to the inferno only ceased when his condition improved, and he was moved out of the ICU. It was still many days before he was deemed well enough to be discharged.
Jean and Lloyd survived; they were the lucky ones. Family prayers were answered, but not all prayers. Jean and Lloyd are still experiencing physical and mental side effects. Lloyd has severe muscle pains, shortness of breath and a damaged heart. Both suffer the psychological damage associated with severe illness. Lloyd is reclusive, while Jean still has nightmares.
I wanted to share their story with you, not to frighten you or make some political point, but to raise consciousness. I wanted to give pause … pause for reflection to those who do not consider the pandemic the health crisis it is or to those who have become numb to the rising numbers of cases and corresponding deaths. My understanding of the real impact of the virus changed when I heard this firsthand account … maybe others’ perceptions will change as well.
Before seeking publication of this story, I showed it to my friend. Her comment, “I would note that, on a personal level, as the child of these two, I, as well as my siblings, also suffer from PTSD due to the real fear that we could have lost one or both of them, and we had no access to even comfort them. Thus, I take great umbrage when I hear remarks, such as, ‘I’m young, and this isn’t going to affect me overly much.’
“I have nightmares, too.”
For now, we can take some consolation in knowing that help is at hand in the form of better therapeutics and potential vaccines. They will go a long way, but in the meantime, we must continue to do our part. We all know the protocols, and we must follow them. We must do it for the vulnerable, for our families, and for ourselves.
We all deserve better tomorrows, and I pray that it is so.
Don Bachmann
Marshall
