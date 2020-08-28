With all the fuss that has been in the forefront of the news regarding the Confederate flag and its meaning, I took some time to do a little research on the subject, mainly because of the seemingly anger in that we are trying to destroy past heritage and history. Since when does a battle flag represent heritage?
The “Stars and Bars” was the original Confederate States of America. It consisted of three horizontal stripes of equal height, alternating red and white with a blue square. Inside that square are white five-pointed stars arranged in a circle. The first version consisted of seven stars, as that was the number of states at that time that had seceded from the Union. The final version was finalized in November of 1861 and consisted of 13 stars. There were two more versions of the official Confederate flag that were put into play during the conflict: the “Stainless Banner,” 1863 to 1865 and the “Blood Stained Banner” in 1865.
The one that is most familiar is the Confederate battle flag, created so it would not be taken for the Union flag during battle, which seemed to be the case during the First Battle of Bull Run. I do understand how this flag causes some people great concern and anguish at a time when slavery along with all its tragic and horrendous forms of enforcement on human beings was well in force. It represents, in my opinion, a symbol of continued white supremacy and in-your-face distain for African Americans, much like the Confederate war statues that seem to have been erected all over the South, most not until the early part of the 20th century, to perpetuate the white supremacy myth.
Let’s face it, people. The South lost that war big time! To glorify this battle flag and the Southern statues of men who were fighting to keep people in slavery is not what I call a “noble cause.” The argument that is foremost to the front of this controversy, of course, is “heritage” and “history!” That, to me, is a poor excuse for a losing side. I have been fortunate both in business and in leisure travel to have been to a great many places in this world, among them most of Europe, which includes Germany and Italy. I have never in either of those countries ever seen a statue of Hitler or any of his field marshals in public; nor have I ever seen a Nazi flag displayed in public. I do believe if one displays a Nazi flag in public in Germany you can be fined a great many euros and possible jail time. Let’s not forget this period from 1933 to 1945 was and is part of German history, a history that I believe Germany wishes never happened, but it did. The original German flag, however, is still very much part of Germany.
The same is true for Italy; I have never seen a statue of Mussolini or his henchmen anywhere in Italy.
The American Civil War is long over. Let it pass, people, and get on with the business of making America the “more perfect union” it was designed to be for all its citizens.
David C. Horne
Markham
