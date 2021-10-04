LETTER: Hala Ayala’s experience makes her a good choice for lieutenant governor

As chief deputy whip in the [Virginia] House of Delegates, Hala Ayala has shown she knows how to get things done. Virginians are fortunate she has stepped up to run for lieutenant governor, where she will play a central role in enacting legislation that impacts all Virginians.
Experience counts. We have a chance to elect a woman whose prior leadership positions have earned her the respect of colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Ayala acted as chief co-sponsor on major bills improving the foster care system, veterans’ benefits and access to school breakfasts and lunch programs. Additionally, she led the effort for Virginia to become the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which if ratified nationally would include women’s equality in the Constitution in a way that state laws will not be able to roll back.
Ayala’s 18 years as an information specialist for the Coast Guard and her work for the Department of Homeland Security are a strong background in cyber security. In Richmond, she has focused on issues such as increasing security for the networked devices we all have in our homes and increasing protections for minors online.
Born and raised in Virginia, Ayala is the daughter of a Salvadorian and North African immigrant father and an Irish and Lebanese mother. Her life story reflects the growing diversity of Virginia.
She lost her birth father at the age of 2 to gun violence, and she will prioritize investments to prevent community violence, including the epidemic of gun suicide among our Veterans, first responders and medical staff. She is a proud single mom who completed her college degree online while working full time. She sticks by her traditional “pizza Fridays” tradition for her family and staff, making a commitment to patronize small businesses around the Commonwealth while campaigning and bringing that knowledge and empathy to her lawmaking work.
In 2003 – almost two decades ago – Ayala’s opponent, Republican candidate Winsome Sears, walked away from public service after a grand total of two years as delegate; it’s hard not to wonder what other problems she will walk away from. Last year, Sears was the national chair of Black Americans to Re-elect the President, and, as we all know, not only was he not re-elected, he lost Virginia voters by 10 percentage points.
If we want a Virginia that won’t run straight into the ditch, we need proven, effective leadership that will keep our economic expansion going, make our communities safer from gun violence, prioritize our cybersecurity defenses and ensure our children’s schools have the funding they need for safe education to be in-person.
Hala Ayala will continue to help us build our economy to be resilient in the face of a climate crisis that threatens our military bases, livelihood and health, and that her opponent rarely mentions.
The candidates couldn’t be more different. Please choose Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor. Early voting started Sept. 17; vote up until Election Day, Nov. 2.
Kirsten King
Warrenton
