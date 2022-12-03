I found it interesting to read all the comments about the proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton and the unfavorable noise pollution.
We live in a noise-polluted area every Saturday and Sunday. Across the lane from our neighborhood is a private shooting range. Every weekend is ruined by semi-automatic gun fire usually beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until well past dark.
I have called every known authority to complain or seek help, to no avail. It seems the gun laws in this so-called beautiful county say gunfire is acceptable. But dog barking is not.
Good luck with your data center noise pollution concerns.
Judy Ottoviani
Catlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.