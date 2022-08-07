I read Amie Bowman’s July 27 letter to the editor [“Moms for Liberty representative explains group’s perspective,” July 27] looking for answers, and it left me with more questions.
She does not comment on Fauquier County Public School’s long-held and proven procedure for parents to opt their children out of reading material they find objectionable. How has this option failed parents? Many families have used this option without a need for a district-wide ban on books.
Ms. Bowman also doesn’t talk about the national organization the local group is a chapter of, nor does she direct the reader to their website, momsforliberty.org. M4L is based in Florida. Its annual summit was held recently in Tampa and featured right-wing conservatives with national profiles, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Betsy Devos and Dr. Ben Carson. None of this feels very grass roots to me.
How does a national group based in another state know what books FCPS students should be reading? One can cherry pick a few paragraphs from a book without context and make the argument that the whole book is obscene. With that idea, I can definitely call the Bible or Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” obscene. Somehow, I’ve read both as a young person and turned out OK.
It’s pretentious for Ms. Bowman and her group to assume that they know what’s best for all students in the county.
Jennifer Coates
Casanova
