Liberty? Not liberty.
So, just who is this group Moms for Liberty (M4L, a local chapter of a national organization of the same name), focused on censoring and purging school library books because they say so?
The Fauquier chapter of M4L claims they are advocating to protect not only their own children, but everyone’s children from exposure to violent or sexually explicit material. The M4L treasurer is quoted in the July 6 Fauquier Times, “The books are inappropriate for all students because they are pornographic or contain graphic sexual violence.”
Says who? M4L.
Apparently other parents aren’t capable of raising their own children.
M4L advocates empowering parents to defend their parental rights when they explicitly want to remove rights from other parents.
Liberty. One can find many definitions online, such as Oxford Languages: “the power or scope to act as one pleases” or Merriam-Webster: “freedom from arbitrary or despotic control; the power to do as one pleases.”
M4L for liberty? Hardly.
And fine. Parents should do what they choose to protect and parent their own children from the violence and sexually explicit behavior surrounding us every day, e.g., gun slaughter at schools, gun slaughter everywhere, crimes against humanity in Ukraine, deadly attacks on our Capitol.
Do M4L parents choose to ban their kids from TV, movies, print media, the news, the internet, apps, social media, gaming, friend’s phones, Snapchat as entertainment at sleepovers, etc.?
M4L just needs to keep out of other parents’ rights. That way, America and liberty will survive just fine.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed SB 656, which addresses instructional materials that are available in public schools. Until Aug. 3, Fauquier residents have the opportunity to comment on proposed model polices and guidance implementing SB 656 here.
— Nancy Treusch, Warrenton
(1) comment
Amen!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.