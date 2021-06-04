LETTER: Gratitude and appreciation from a traveler

I wish to extend to my gratitude and appreciation to the Virginia State Trooper who stopped to assist me when I had a flat tire while traveling through the Warrenton area recently from a neighboring state.
I am not sure the expectations these days for highway patrol but suspect that changing a tire, assisting to connect with tire replacement services and supporting safe travel to a service location are a low priority nuisance at best among the many competing duties requiring law enforcement attention.
The officer’s gracious efficiency allowed me to suffer no more than the minimum inconvenience associated with a travel mishap and still salvage the majority of my weekend get-away plans. I appreciate the kindness and sacrifice made.
Heidi Fields
Springfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.