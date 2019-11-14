On behalf of the citizens of the Elk Run (Midland) area, I would like to thank the sheriff’s office and all the law enforcement officers who risked their lives to apprehend the armed suspects on Tuesday evening, Nov. 5. Our law enforcement puts their lives on the line every day for the citizens of Fauquier County, and for that we are very grateful.
Our thanks and gratitude to each and every one who assisted in the search and capture of the criminals involved in this incident.
Eva Thorpe
Midland
