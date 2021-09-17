LETTER: Grant money available to reduce run-off pollution

As Fauquier County works to meet the challenge of reducing pollution flowing into its streams, we urge the county to consider seeking a grant from the $75 million that Virginia’s Stormwater Local Assistance Fund has available to localities for this purpose (Fauquier Times, Sept. 1, “County’s pollution reduction efforts falling short of state-mandated targets”).
Fauquier’s stormwater permit is far from being an “unfunded mandate,” as stated by a county official. Since 2014, the state has invested tens of millions of dollars to help localities reduce polluted runoff through this fund.
Effective stormwater management projects reduce pollution to the Chesapeake Bay, but they also improve the quality of life for Virginians by helping to restore the health of local streams and rivers, including Cedar Run, the Rappahannock and the Potomac. Better management of runoff from heavy rains also reduces local flooding, and projects like restored wetlands can help preserve the health of verdant rural and agricultural communities and add to community amenities like parks in our towns.
Localities across Virginia with far fewer resources than Fauquier are meeting stormwater targets. Fauquier ranks among the wealthiest counties in the United States but lags far behind in work to reduce pollution.
If funding is needed, we encourage Fauquier County to submit its first application to the Department of Environmental Quality for a matching grant from the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund. By reducing pollution, the county will build a better future for its residents.
Peggy Sanner
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Executive Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.