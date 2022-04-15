The Gestapo called them letters of denunciation. Letters of denunciation were a widely used tool for any person to anonymously snitch to the Gestapo that anyone -- friend, neighbor, family member, stranger -- was in violation of Nazi rules, was anti-Hitler, or was a Jew. Victims of these anonymous allegations had no recourse to prove innocence when the Gestapo or other authorities apprehended them and were often executed on site, jailed, sent to hard labor camps, or transported en masse to extermination camps.
Immediately upon taking office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order #1, establishing a “tip line for parents to report to the state any school officials they find to be behaving objectionably, including teaching ‘divisive subjects.’” (Note: “Divisive subjects” is a reference to the phantom critical race theory issue.)
The governor continued, “We’re asking for folks to send us reports and observations, help us be aware of their child being denied their rights that parents have in Virginia and we’re going to make sure we catalogue it all … And that gives us further, further ability to make sure we’re rooting it out.” (emphasis added) (Washington Post, Jan. 25).
Fauquier County resident Kathy Kadilak warned in a Feb. 5 letter to the editor (“Governor’s tip line is the definition of divisive”) of the inherent dangers with this database. Consequently, I inquired to the school board about CRT in Fauquier County Public Schools. I received a response that FCPS does not promote nor endorse CRT; there is no CRT policy or staff development on the topic; there has been no meaningful discussion about provision of CRT; and there have been no requests to include CRT in the instructional program.
The board of directors of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, whose membership includes every school division in Virginia, joined with seven other state level professional educational associations in a Feb. 3, letter asking the governor to shut down the tip line and rescind E.O. #1. As of March 26, the governor has done neither.
Given the local media reports of allegations from Fauquier citizens that CRT exists in FCPS, I thought it was reasonable to assume that FCPS personnel have been “tattled on.” I properly submitted two FOIA requests to the governor’s office asking for a redacted copy of the tip line contents as well as a copy of policies and implementation procedures used to ensure enforcement of the Government Data Collection and Dissemination Practices Act. Responses were unsettling, if not chilling. “The requested records are being entirely withheld pursuant to Section 2.2-3705.7 as working papers and correspondence of the Office of the Governor… The forms … do not exist. The remaining [requests] are not proper FOIA requests because they do not describe with reasonable particularity any existing documents.”
There you have it. Gov. Youngkin continues to receive and catalogue letters of denunciation alleging improper speech by any school personnel on a “divisive subject” (that does not exist in FCPS). A privacy policy and plan in accordance with the GDCDPA for this data collection has not been made public, and the governor is denying substantive responses to FOIA requests. Personal political ideology should not interfere with being unnerved by the cavalier disregard of the GDCDPA as the governor pits citizens against school personnel. What topic for establishing a secret database predicated on letters of denunciation will be next?
Collecting, cataloguing and acting on letters of denunciation have no place in a free society.
Nancy Treusch
Warrenton
