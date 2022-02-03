LETTER: Governor’s tip line is the definition of divisive

On Jan. 25, Gov. Glenn Youngkin established a “tip line” for parents to alert his office about educators engaged in teaching “divisive” subjects, primarily our nation's history of slavery and overt racism. It is the definition of divisive and ironically, will create more divisiveness between Virginia parents and educators. This on the heels of a pandemic that has taken such a terrible toll on our school system, parents and students.
How will the Youngkin administration review tips for substance and accuracy? Who is deemed qualified to decide on acceptable content? Are we now a state that promotes censorship and state-authorized propaganda? The whitewashing of our nation's history is, in fact, propaganda.
If this tip line doesn't frighten you, it should, regardless of your political persuasion. You might ask yourself where this will stop how the data will be used, and how “renegade” educators will be silenced and held accountable. Are we going to suspend or fire them? We have a shortage of educators due to the toll of this pandemic – Fauquier County is currently short of 40 teachers -- so this would have devastating consequences for Virginia public schools.
Here is the message that I submitted to the Youngkin tip line, and I hope many readers will consider sending a similar message of support for our Virginia educators -- and those in Fauquier County, in particular:
I am writing to the tip line to commend Virginia educators and our education system. Unlike, Gov. Youngkin, I believe in the value of presenting an accurate, comprehensive accounting of our nation's history and its enduring impact today. Our children deserve nothing less. The ability to understand history, recognize mistakes and injustice, compare the past to the present and envision a stronger and better U.S. society is of tremendous import for all communities throughout our country.”
Both of my children were educated in Fauquier County public schools. One is now a senior NICU nurse engaged in saving vulnerable infants daily. The other has recently attained her PhD in American Studies from Boston University and is employed by Harvard University. Proof positive, in both cases, of Virginia's superior public education system.
As a Virginia citizen and a supporter of public education in our county and state, I ask that you immediately terminate this politically motivated, highly offensive tip line.
Kathy Kadilak
The Plains
