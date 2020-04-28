On Good Friday, Gov. [Ralph] Northam signed an abortion measure. His heart is closed to pro-life, and his ears are deaf to the Fifth Commandment: “Thou shalt not kill.”
There is a verse on Christian service in the Bible: “As each one has received a gift, use it to serve one another as good servants of God’s varied grace.” 1 Peter 4:10
Kathy Cebrowski
Warrenton
